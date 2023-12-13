QFFD Director-General, Dominican Deputy FM Discuss Joint Topics Of Interest

Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) Director-General H E Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari met yesterday with Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs and International Cooperation of the Dominican Republic H E Hugo Rivera Fernandez, who is currently visiting the country. The meeting discussed topics of joint interest.

