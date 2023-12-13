               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

QFFD Director-General, Dominican Deputy FM Discuss Joint Topics Of Interest


12/13/2023 4:30:04 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) Director-General H E Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari met yesterday with Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs and International Cooperation of the Dominican Republic H E Hugo Rivera Fernandez, who is currently visiting the country. The meeting discussed topics of joint interest.

MENAFN13122023000063011010ID1107586149

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search