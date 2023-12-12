United States Mobile Medical Imaging Service Market Report 2024-2029: Long-Term Care Centers And Palliative Care Drive Demand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S Mobile Medical Imaging Service Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to

U.S Mobile Medical Imaging Service Market is projected to reach a value of $548.94 million by 2029 from $424.53 million in 2022, growing at a

CAGR of 4.3% during 2023-2029

Several independent living facilities have increased in the US. This will increase the demand for mobile medical imaging as the separate living facilities engage with mobile imaging service providers. Long-term care centers, palliative care, and home care are adopted mainly in the US; these are increasing the demand for mobile medical imaging services in the market.

The US market for mobile medical imaging services has experienced significant growth, especially due to the increased demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mobile medical imaging service providers have become essential in meeting healthcare needs. The rise of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) has been a transformative factor in the US healthcare landscape, with approximately 6,000 ASCs currently in operation. ASCs have shifted hospital outpatient settings and increasingly rely on mobile medical imaging services, highlighting their importance in modern healthcare.

X-ray imaging remains a widely used modality, primarily for diagnosing bone fractures. With over 500,000 manufacturing facilities prone to accidents, immediate diagnostic services, including mobile medical imaging, are essential for effective treatment. Chest CT scans have played a crucial role in managing COVID-19 by assessing the severity and extent of pneumonia. Mobile CT services have enabled rapid COVID-19 diagnosis while minimizing the risk of infection.

Pregnancy care in the US involves multiple ultrasounds, with an average of 5.4 ultrasounds per delivery. Given the over three million pregnancies annually, many patients prefer mobile medical imaging for their checkups, providing a convenient and accessible option for prenatal care.

VENDORS

Key Vendors



KMG

DMS Health Shared imaging

Other Prominent Vendors



Accurate Imaging Diagnostics

Alliance-Hni Health Care Service

Alpha One Imaging

Atlantic Medical Imaging

Catalina Imaging

Digirad

Front Range Mobile Imaging

Interim Diagnostic

Jacksonville / First Coast Mobile Imaging Services

Mantro Mobile Imaging

Modular Devices

Mpx

Onsite Imaging

Portable Medical Diagnostics

Shared Medical Service

Trident Care

Ultra-X-Imaging US Mobile Imaging

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST



Service

X-Ray

CT Scan

Ultrasound

MRI

Others

End-User

Long-Term Care

Home care

Physicians

Others

Geography

West

South

Mid-West North-East

MARKET STRUCTURE



Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

Strategic Recommendations

Quantitative Summary Abbreviations

APPENDIX



Research Methodology

Abbreviations About the Analyst

