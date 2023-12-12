Web3 Rewards System, Aura Exchange Set To Launch $AURA Token

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Exchange, the first comprehensive web3 reward system, is set to launch $AURA token-an advanced marketplace coin that adds real-time value and utility to web3 projects, traders, and creators. The $AURA token will complete the Aura Exchange rewards ecosystem.





$AURA is designed to align perfectly with existing and future ecosystem products, providing a plethora of benefits for crypto enthusiasts and NFT traders alike. $AURA will connect the Aura Exchange and the Aura+ Rewards Program, bridging the gap between cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

$AURA is scheduled to launch on the Ethereum chain in mid-December 2023 with a public presale via Pinksale finance and then launch publicly on the Uniswap platform. The price is set at $0.10 and $0.15 for the public presale and public launch, respectively.

The $AURA Token

$AURA is a utility packed token that can be used to buy/sell and make offers on NFTs within the Aura Multichain NFT aggregator. Holders can earn from tax rewards shared with the community through NFT trading and a tax profit revenue sharing model. Additionally, $AURA token owners can soft stake their holdings for additional rewards.

$AURA will implement a reduction in trading fees on the Aura Exchange Multi-chain NFT aggregator. Holding 1,000, 2,500, and 5,000 $AURA tokens will attract a 10%, 25%, and 50% reduction in transaction fees, separately.

The $AURA launch will kick off the development and subsequent launch of the Aura Chain. Once ready, existing $AURA tokens will be swapped to $AURA Coins.

The Aura Exchange has raised 50 ETH in private presales via Discord partners. With a low cap supply of only 8m the team is confident of reaching their targeted 60% sell out from private and public presale going into the public launch hence the increased media coverage and marketing efforts.

Aura is the future of blockchain technology that combines the core components of the industry into one comprehensive platform that aligns and rewards users abundantly. With an array of products from the Multi-chain aggregator, the Aura+ Rewards Program, and the soon-to-be-launched $AURA token, the team rewards community members like never seen before across the blockchain industry.

Expressly, Aura aims to empower crypto enthusiasts, NFT traders, projects, and creators to join the Circle of Win-an operational business formula that guarantees interactions and assistance amongst sectors.

The $AURA token launch is slated for December 2023 and the public presale has a two-week vesting period with 50% released at the end of week 1 and the remainder released at the end of week 2.

About Aura Exchange

Aura Exchange is an encompassing blockchain-based project that aims to combine the components of this industry into a single, efficient platform. Aura is designed to reward users via the Circle of Win method and the launch of $AURA will provide additional utilities and benefits to users of the Aura ecosystem.

