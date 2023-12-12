Lviv RMA And International Partners Hand Over Evacuation Vehicle, Four Ambulances To Medics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lviv Regional Military Administration, together with international partners, handed over an evacuation vehicle and four more ambulances to combat medics as part of the '100 Ambulances for Ukraine' project.

Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Our combat medics received four more ambulances and one evacuation vehicle. Thus, the SMART Medical Aid Foundation and the Lviv Regional State Administration have jointly transferred 100 ambulances to the front line," informed Kozytskyi.

He noted that this time the vehicles were sent to the Sumy, Donetsk and Kherson directions.

All the vehicles were provided by the Irish Ministry of Health. The cost of one ambulance is approximately 45 thousand euros.

The head of the RMA clarified that the ambulances and the evacuation vehicle are fully equipped to meet the needs of Ukrainian soldiers.

Kozytskyi thanked all the philanthropists from Sweden, the UK and Ireland who supported the '100 Ambulances for Ukraine' project.

"I am grateful to Smart Medical Aid for all the efforts you have made to implement this large-scale project, as well as for the purchase of more than 100 thousand turnstiles for the front, the transfer of about 150 ambulances and evacuation vehicles, equipment for more than two hundred hospitals for more than €11 million," the head of the region emphasized.

As reported, last week Ukraine received medicines, ambulances, computer equipment and baby food from international partners.