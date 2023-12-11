Prime Minister Meets Foreign Ministers Of Nepal, Rwanda

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met separately on Monday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal HE Narayan Prakash Saud and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda HE Dr. Vincent Biruta, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2023.
During the meetings, they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways of enhancing and developing them.
MENAFN11122023000063011010ID1107574207
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.