Prime Minister Meets Foreign Ministers Of Nepal, Rwanda

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met separately on Monday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal HE Narayan Prakash Saud and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda HE Dr. Vincent Biruta, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2023.

During the meetings, they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways of enhancing and developing them.