Riyadh gears up for second edition of the Operational Excellence Conference

The second edition of the Operational Excellence Conference (OPEXKSA) will be held in Riyadh on December 12-13 at the Four Seasons Hotel. Organized by the Saudi Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), this conference brings together industry leaders and experts to shape the future and strengthen the concept of operational excellence in various industrial and service sectors. The event fosters meaningful discussions and facilitates the exchange of knowledge and experiences, focusing on the advancement of digital transformation and artificial intelligence techniques. Additionally, the conference aims to highlight the prominent practices in operational excellence, both within Saudi Arabia and internationally.



More than 120 local and international speakers



The conference encompasses a comprehensive program, including over 10 keynote speakers, 20 interactive sessions, 25 workshops, and 12 success stories. It also features the participation of more than 120 local and international speakers. The success stories shared during the event will showcase various sectors that have successfully implemented operational excellence practices in their business and operations. These stories will demonstrate how adopting operational excellence has enabled these sectors to overcome challenges, foster innovative solutions, enhance efficiency, reduce costs, boost productivity, and improve overall performance.



Specialized training program



At the conference, the Saudi Water Academy, which serves as the academic arm of SWCC, will offer a specialized training program focused on developing leadership skills. The program is part of a collaborative operational excellence initiative with the London Business School. Participants will receive the essential knowledge and skills to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of operations, as well as foster innovative strategic thinking for business management and development.





