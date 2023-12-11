The installed base of connected tanks to reach 23.5 million in 2027

(MENAFN- Berg Insight) Gothenburg, Sweden – December 11, 2023: The global installed base of active remote tank monitoring (RTM) solutions reached 7.7 million units at the end of 2022, according to a new research report from the IoT analyst firm Berg Insight. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0 percent, the active installed base is estimated to reach 23.5 million units worldwide in 2027. Berg Insight estimates that the European market accounted for more than 1.8 million active RTM systems at the end of 2022. The North American market is estimated to be larger than the European at around 3.2 million active units. The Asia-Pacific market is moreover estimated to represent an installed base of about 1.7 million RTM systems at the end of 2022. South America and Middle East & Africa are smaller markets having installed bases of 385,000 units and 539,000 units respectively.



There are more than 100 RTM solution vendors active on the market worldwide and this report covers 63 companies. Berg Insight ranks Otodata once again as the leading RTM solution provider in terms of the active installed base worldwide with an installed base of about 2.0 million RTM units. Otodata is based in Canada and primarily focuses on the fuel reseller segment in North America. Otodata has so far acquired 3 companies to boost its growth plans: Wise Telemetry in April 2021, Wireless Applications Corporation (WACnGO) in December 2021 and AIUT’s LPG branch in June 2022. Anova and SkyBitz (Ametek) were in second and third place having achieved installed bases of about 1.0 million units and 210,000 units respectively. Anova has done a string of acquisitions including Independent Technologies, Wikon, ISA – Intelligent Sensing Anywhere, iTank (Sierra Wireless) and Silicon Controls to become the second largest RTM solution vendor with more than 2,000 customers in 80 countries. SkyBitz is based in the US and most of its tanks under management can be found in North America and a few in Mexico and other countries. Tank Utility based in the US and German FoxInsights followed in fourth and fifth place and had installed bases of 130,000 and 125,000 tank monitoring systems respectively. Sensile Technologies, Dunraven Systems, Angus Energy, Kingspan and PowTechnology are also ranked among the largest providers with 70,000–100,000 units each. Other RTM solution providers with installed bases of 22,000–50,000 RTM systems in active use at the end of 2022 include ATEK Access Technologies, Varec, Banner Engineering, FreeWave, GreenCityZen, Gasbot, Insite Platform Partners, SilentSoft, Tecson and Schmitt Industries.



Merger and acquisition activity on this market is just about to commence at the same time as new innovative companies enter the market. Anova and Otodata have been the most ambitious consolidators on the market so far with 5 and 3 acquisitions respectively. “Additional companies have recently started to look at in-organic grow opportunities more actively including for instance Rochester Sensors that acquired Tekelek in Q2-2023 and Four Data that picked up the European business unit (excluding Switzerland) of Silentsoft in the same quarter”, said Johan Fagerberg, Principal Analyst, Berg Insight. Mr. Fagerberg anticipates that the market consolidation of the remote tank monitoring industry will accelerate in the next five years.





