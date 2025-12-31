403
Syria enforces curfew in Latakia due to recent deadly incidents
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities imposed a temporary curfew in the northwestern coastal city of Latakia on Tuesday after a series of deadly security incidents, local officials reported.
The Latakia Governorate stated that the Internal Security Command issued the curfew starting at 5 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) and lasting until 6 a.m. Wednesday (0300 GMT). Exceptions are in place for emergency cases, medical personnel, ambulances, and firefighting teams.
Residents were urged to comply fully with the order, with authorities warning that violations would lead to legal consequences.
Interior Ministry spokesman Nour al-Din al-Baba emphasized that the ministry will not tolerate any unlawful or reckless acts and reaffirmed its responsibility to protect all citizens under state authority. He urged residents to avoid behaviors that could threaten public safety or national unity, including incitement, irresponsible actions, or following those aiming to spread chaos. Al-Baba also condemned attacks on citizens and property, describing them as clear violations of the law that would face legal repercussions.
The curfew follows gunman attacks on security forces who were guarding demonstrations across several coastal and central cities on Sunday. The protests, called by an Alawite religious authority, included demands for federalism. Authorities reported four fatalities and 108 injuries among security personnel and civilians in Latakia.
The transitional Syrian government has pledged to restore security and pursue remnants of the former regime accused of inciting unrest, particularly in the coastal region, historically a stronghold of senior officials from Bashar al-Assad’s government. Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in late 2024, ending the Baath Party’s long-standing control. A transitional administration under President Ahmad Al-Sharaa was established in January.
