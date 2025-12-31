403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China vows reunification efforts will succeed amid Taiwan drills
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday warned that any attempt to obstruct Chinese reunification is “doomed to fail,” amid the second day of large-scale military drills around Taiwan.
Speaking at a symposium on China’s foreign relations, Wang condemned “continuous provocations by ‘Taiwan independence’ forces” and US arms sales to Taipei, describing these as actions that must be “resolutely opposed.” He said achieving full reunification is a historical mission that cannot be prevented.
The drills follow the Trump administration’s announcement earlier this month of eight arms packages for Taiwan, totaling over $11 billion. Tensions with Japan have also risen after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger Japan’s collective self-defense rights. Wang criticized Japan for challenging China’s territorial sovereignty and post-World War II agreements, though Kyodo News reported Tokyo has expressed concern over the drills and hopes for a peaceful resolution.
Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te stated that Taiwan “will not provoke confrontation nor seek conflict with China,” calling Beijing’s actions irresponsible. Wang also emphasized that China-US relations are crucial globally and stressed the importance of cooperation over confrontation.
Speaking at a symposium on China’s foreign relations, Wang condemned “continuous provocations by ‘Taiwan independence’ forces” and US arms sales to Taipei, describing these as actions that must be “resolutely opposed.” He said achieving full reunification is a historical mission that cannot be prevented.
The drills follow the Trump administration’s announcement earlier this month of eight arms packages for Taiwan, totaling over $11 billion. Tensions with Japan have also risen after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger Japan’s collective self-defense rights. Wang criticized Japan for challenging China’s territorial sovereignty and post-World War II agreements, though Kyodo News reported Tokyo has expressed concern over the drills and hopes for a peaceful resolution.
Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te stated that Taiwan “will not provoke confrontation nor seek conflict with China,” calling Beijing’s actions irresponsible. Wang also emphasized that China-US relations are crucial globally and stressed the importance of cooperation over confrontation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment