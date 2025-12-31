403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thailand releases Cambodian soldiers after months in detention
(MENAFN) Thailand on Wednesday released 18 Cambodian soldiers who had been detained since July, officials confirmed.
The release follows a ceasefire declared on Saturday after 20 days of border clashes that killed at least 99 people, including civilians. The Thai Foreign Ministry said the soldiers were “repatriated to Cambodia” as part of the agreement.
Cambodian state news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse confirmed the return of the soldiers after 155 days in custody. The ceasefire stipulated that all detained soldiers from the July clashes—during which at least 48 people were killed—would be returned if the truce remained fully in place for the first 72 hours.
The release follows a ceasefire declared on Saturday after 20 days of border clashes that killed at least 99 people, including civilians. The Thai Foreign Ministry said the soldiers were “repatriated to Cambodia” as part of the agreement.
Cambodian state news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse confirmed the return of the soldiers after 155 days in custody. The ceasefire stipulated that all detained soldiers from the July clashes—during which at least 48 people were killed—would be returned if the truce remained fully in place for the first 72 hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment