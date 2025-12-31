403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, allies kill seven, capture dozens of ISIS fighters in Syria
(MENAFN) US and allied forces killed at least seven and captured 18 members of the ISIS (Daesh) terror group during a series of operations in Syria over the past 10 days, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported Tuesday.
According to CENTCOM, the actions followed a large-scale strike on Dec. 19, known as Operation Hawkeye Strike, carried out jointly by US and Jordanian forces. That initial operation targeted over 70 sites with more than 100 precision munitions. Subsequent missions conducted between Dec. 20 and Dec. 29 focused on hunting ISIS operatives and dismantling their infrastructure, successfully eliminating four weapons caches.
“Continuing to hunt down terrorist operatives, eliminate ISIS networks, and work with partners to prevent an ISIS resurgence makes America, the region, and the world safer,” said CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper.
The Dec. 19 operation was launched in retaliation for a Dec. 13 attack in central Syria that killed two US soldiers and a civilian. Syria has reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying efforts against ISIS, vowing to prevent its territory from serving as a safe haven for terrorist activities.
According to CENTCOM, the actions followed a large-scale strike on Dec. 19, known as Operation Hawkeye Strike, carried out jointly by US and Jordanian forces. That initial operation targeted over 70 sites with more than 100 precision munitions. Subsequent missions conducted between Dec. 20 and Dec. 29 focused on hunting ISIS operatives and dismantling their infrastructure, successfully eliminating four weapons caches.
“Continuing to hunt down terrorist operatives, eliminate ISIS networks, and work with partners to prevent an ISIS resurgence makes America, the region, and the world safer,” said CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper.
The Dec. 19 operation was launched in retaliation for a Dec. 13 attack in central Syria that killed two US soldiers and a civilian. Syria has reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying efforts against ISIS, vowing to prevent its territory from serving as a safe haven for terrorist activities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment