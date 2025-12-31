403
Thousands of Syrian refugees return from Jordan to Syria—UNHCR
(MENAFN) More than 177,000 Syrian refugees voluntarily returned from Jordan to Syria over the past year, according to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).
UNHCR spokesperson Yousef Taha reported that 177,099 Syrians went back to their home country from Jordan since Dec. 8, 2024. As of Nov. 30, 2025, the total number of refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Jordan stood at 444,991. Syrians make up the majority with 421,511 individuals, followed by Iraqis (12,419), Yemenis (6,077), Sudanese (4,267), Somalis (324), and 393 people from other nationalities.
The pace of returns has slowed recently due to harsh winter conditions, the school year, shortages in housing and infrastructure in Syria, limited employment opportunities, and security concerns in certain areas. Based on these trends, UNHCR does not expect the total number of returnees to surpass 200,000 by year’s end.
UNHCR has received $115 million in funding, covering 31% of its total requirements, leaving a shortfall of roughly $258 million, or 69% of the needed amount. The agency plans to focus on maintaining support for refugees in Jordan while assisting those preparing to return to Syria.
Funding needs for 2026 are estimated at $280 million to continue services for remaining refugees and to facilitate voluntary returns.
The agency anticipates that about 1 million Syrian refugees could return in 2026 as Syria gradually recovers following the departure of Bashar Assad in late 2024. A transitional government led by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa was established in January after Assad fled to Russia, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long rule.
