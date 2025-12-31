403
US allows denying asylum on health-related security grounds
(MENAFN) New US regulations will permit the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to consider public health risks as security-related reasons for denying asylum or withholding of removal during declared public health emergencies.
US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Monday that the rule is scheduled to take effect Wednesday. The regulation, known as the Security Bars and Processing final rule, was originally published in 2020 but faced repeated delays. Authorities noted that outdated amendments were removed in the latest update.
USCIS also revealed that all asylum applications had been temporarily paused on Dec. 2 to allow for a thorough review. “This final rule is an additional step in our ongoing efforts to support the priorities of the Trump administration by ensuring that aliens who would pose a danger to the security of the United States are not granted asylum or withholding of removal,” the statement said.
Since beginning his second term this January, President Donald Trump has pursued a stricter approach toward irregular migration, targeting some individuals with legal US residency, and has tightened programs for refugees and entry from certain countries.
In a related move, the Department of Homeland Security recently suspended the diversity lottery immigrant visa program, citing concerns that a suspect involved in shootings at Brown University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology had entered the US through this system.
