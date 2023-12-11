Iran Will Not Bow To Pressure On Its Nuclear Activities, AEOI Chief Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. No one can
dictate Iran what to do with its nuclear program, said Mohammad
Eslami, Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy
Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.
He made the remark in his speech at Shahed University in Tehran
today (December 11).
The Vice President noted that Iran's nuclear activities are
carried out within the framework of the Convention on the
Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the laws of the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Eslami added that the nuclear facilities of all countries with
nuclear activities are under the control of the IAEA, and Iran is
no exception to this rule. All of Iran's nuclear activities are
carried out within the framework of the strategic action plan.
"The International Atomic Energy Agency applied to Iran to
investigate four facilities in Iran. However, those objects have
nothing to do with the nuclear object. According to the
application, Iran allowed the IAEA to investigate those facilities.
For example, one of those objects was a mine in Marivan that
stopped operating, or ferrous metals were sold to another object.
The IAEA inspectors examined those facilities, and Iran reported to
the agency. However, some countries try to use it as a means of
pressure against Iran," he said.
On March 4, 2023, Iran and the International Atomic Energy
Agency signed a statement on collaboration on Iran's nuclear
program.
Recently, some world media reports cited the IAEA as saying that
Iran's 60 percent enriched uranium reserves had increased from 6.7
kg to 128 kg. Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA,
a deal signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK,
France, and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018,
the US withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as
of November 2018.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful
purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its
highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and
now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more
than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.
Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on
its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are
to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries,
access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.
