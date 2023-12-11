Argentina Can Unite Latin America Around Ukraine - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Argentina can contribute to the unification of Latin America around Ukraine and play one of the leading roles in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke in an interview with representatives of Latin American mass media in Buenos Aires, according to the president's press service, Ukrinform reports.

"We are interested in Argentina playing one of the key roles in the Peace Formula as a highly desirable representative of Latin America. We need the support of all continents. Here we see a great state with such a desire and capabilities. Second. I am very interested in uniting Latin America around Ukraine. For us, this is a union around the truth," the president said.

According to Zelensky, he is interested in holding the Ukraine-Latin America summit, and would like the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, to help activate and organize such a platform.

The head of state noted that specific agreements need time so that the teams of both governments can work out all details. However, he noted that during his meeting with the newly-elected president of Argentina on the occasion of the latter's inauguration, he received a positive signal regarding topics in which Ukraine is interested.

"Today, we are powerful in the military, security, and digitalization areas. And I said that in these areas, we are ready to cooperate, share experience, and take yours. We are absolutely open about this, because security is a No. 1 issue today," Zelensky stated.

In his opinion, Ukraine and Argentina can also cooperate in other areas, in particular in the energy sector, in order to multiply the turnover between the two countries.

The president noted that, directly or indirectly, Russia is always involved in conflicts that are breaking out in different parts of the world today, which is why the issue of security is so important, in particular for the countries in Latin America.

"We have to be on the same side here. We all seek peace and security," Zelensky said.

Answering the question why he chose Argentina as the first destination to visit among Latin American countries, the head of state noted that the invitation to the inauguration of President Javier Milei and the latter's stance on Russia's aggression against Ukraine contributed to this.

"His position is very clear regarding condemnation of Russian aggression and support for Ukraine. It's unambiguous and without any extra content. Just a very specific position. Therefore, of course, I wanted to express our gratitude and talk about the Peace Formula and other points where we can cooperate," Zelensky said.

He noted that Argentina is one of the largest countries in the region, which has an influence on Latin America in general: it is seen as a leader.

"I see how today the people of Argentina support the people of Ukraine. And we very much expect that more Latin American countries will join us in the future. You are important to us," said the president of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Zelensky attended the inauguration of the newly elected President of Argentina, Javier Milei, which took place in Buenos Aires on Sunday.

