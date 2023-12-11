Updapt Sustainability Software For All Sizes Of Businesses.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Mumbai, Maharashtra Dec 10, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Updapt is new digital sustainability software that covers 360 degrees of sustainability and comprehensively provides End -to-End Sustainability solutions. It is appropriate for all size businesses which includes various industries. Moreover, updapt software used by various organizations that include USA, UAE, Europe countries.

Updapt sustainability software has ESG Reporting, ESG Data management, ESG Analytics, ESG Netzero softwares, ESG risk management, supplier assessment and portfolio assessment. Therefore, it produces a more accurate result compared to other ESG softwares.

Updapt started2019. Over the last five years our sustainability software has been used by various organizations that include small, medium and large enterprises.

ESG Reporting Software:

Generate ESG reports aligned with internationally recognized sustainability frameworks such as GRI, BRSR, TCFD, CDP along with customized options.

ESG Analytic Software:

Identify, prioritize the ESG risk with bestow various risk mitigation solutions and strategies.

ESG Data management Software:

Updapt Data management Software Collect, monitor and consulate ESG data in one place. Easy configure other external applications as well as can streamline the ESG Data.

ESG Netzero Software:

Our Netzero Software provide wide range of emission reduction strategies and based on location and industries can change measuring metrics. It efficiently measures various emissions such as scope-1, scope-2 and scope-3.

For more information about Updapt:

Updapt .

About Updapt:

Updapt is an ESG Tech Co . providing SaaS solutions to Enterprises and Funds across industries, sizes and geographies to digitally track and monitor ESG Data Lifecycle and compute carbon footprint for multiple sites, businesses and portfolios along with deep Analytics and Reporting aligned to Global Sustainability Standards. Our digital solutions would enable businesses to enhance ESG performances through data insights and benchmarking, and have accomplished engagements with key stakeholders such as Investors, Rating Agencies, Lenders, Regulators, Board, Customers, Supply Chain Partners.