Remittances From Migrant Workers Decrease By Several Billion Dollars Since War Began

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The annual amount of remittances to Ukraine from migrant workers has dropped to $10-12 billion since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Vasyl Furman, a member of the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Before the war, the figures were in the range of $12-15 billion annually," Furman said.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the annual volume of remittances from migrant workers has decreased to $10-12 billion, he said.

As reported, in 2021, migrant workers transferred a record $15 billion to Ukraine.