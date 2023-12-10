Remittances From Migrant Workers Decrease By Several Billion Dollars Since War Began

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The annual amount of remittances to Ukraine from migrant workers has dropped to $10-12 billion since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Vasyl Furman, a member of the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports. Read also: NBU
sells $546M on interbank market in past wee
"Before the war, the figures were in the range of $12-15 billion annually," Furman said.
Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the annual volume of remittances from migrant workers has decreased to $10-12 billion, he said.
As reported, in 2021, migrant workers transferred a record $15 billion to Ukraine.
MENAFN10122023000193011044ID1107567288
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.