Georgia's Capital Hosts First Edition Of Tbilisi VR Days


12/10/2023 3:11:59 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's capital has been hosting the first edition of the Tbilisi VR Days from Friday till Sunday, showcasing the latest award-winning French films in virtual reality and“travel through different fictional realities by immersive storytelling”, the French Embassy in Georgia said, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The guests of the event, hosted by the Center of Contemporary Art in Tbilisi, with the support of a media production company - Film XR, have the opportunity to get acquainted with the new Georgian virtual reality works.

Held within the competition 'Novembre Numerique' of the French Institute of Georgia, the Tbilisi VR Days offers three programmes in the selection - French interactive experience, French immersive films and Georgian VR films.

