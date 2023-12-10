Georgia's Capital Hosts First Edition Of Tbilisi VR Days

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's capital has been hosting the first edition of the
Tbilisi VR Days from Friday till Sunday, showcasing the latest
award-winning French films in virtual reality and“travel through
different fictional realities by immersive storytelling”, the
French Embassy in Georgia said, Azernews reports,
citing Agenda.
The guests of the event, hosted by the Center of Contemporary
Art in Tbilisi, with the support of a media production company -
Film XR, have the opportunity to get acquainted with the new
Georgian virtual reality works.
Held within the competition 'Novembre Numerique' of the French
Institute of Georgia, the Tbilisi VR Days offers three programmes
in the selection - French interactive experience, French immersive
films and Georgian VR films.
