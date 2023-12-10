ISHO Unveils Odense Collection To Celebrate Wedding Season

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: This wedding season, Isho-one of the country's leading lifestyle brands-is running a special campaign till December 22, 2023 to elevate people's living spaces with its new Odense collection.

Isho's new Odense collection is defined by sophistication, comfort, master craftsmanship and style, perfect for festive gatherings, said ISHO in a release.



About the collection, Firoz Al Mamun, Chief Operating Officer, ISHO, said, "December is a month of celebration. Our Odense series from the new wedding collection is all about creating a warm and joyous atmosphere for family and friends. We want to ensure that our customers experience the essence of togetherness during this special season."

This limited-time campaign invites newlyweds, homeowners and interior design enthusiasts.

The curated range includes the Odense dining chair and table; the bed, bedside table and dressing table and the ottoman.

Isho's collections are available on their website () and at the Isho store and experience centers in Baridhara, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur and Uttara.

T