DUBAI SHOPPING FESTIVAL REVEALS IMPRESSIVE LINE-UP OF STRATEGIC PARTNERS FOR 29TH EDITION

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) The 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) the world's favourite retail festival, is just days away. This annual festival has long played a vital role in supporting Dubai’s economy - helping to establish and then cement Dubai’s standing as a global retail capital, and the best city in the world to live, work and visit. Each year, the festival makes a positive impact on tourism, contributing to the city’s economy by attracting visitors from across the region and globally, and driving growth for the retail sector through increased mall footfall.





The addition of pop-up markets throughout the festival also provide important opportunities for small businesses and homegrown brands to reach thousands of potential new customers, supporting the city’s entrepreneurial spirit. In addition, DSF’s legendary raffles and retail deals mean that residents have the chance to win exceptional prizes and save money on their shopping at the time - whether that’s for daily essentials or life’s little luxuries. The day-in-day-out 38 days of events, entertainment and activations across the city also play a central role in contributing to the eclectic culture of Dubai for the millions of people who visit over the festive season, as well as the 200 nationalities who call the city home.





For the upcoming edition of Dubai Shopping Festival, which runs from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, event organisers, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and its strategic partners are working closely together to ensure that the festival season delivers 38 days of awe-inspiring experiences, family-focused events, out-of-this-world shopping, offers and deals, and exceptional dining every day, for 38 days, for everyone, in every corner of the city.



Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said: "Dubai Shopping Festival is a stunning showcase of the very best the city has to offer during the winter season. Each year this festival brings people together - families, friends, residents and visitors - to make memories that last for a lifetime. For this edition we have made sure that everyone can enjoy unbeatable value and exceptional experiences citywide, as part of our commitment to making Dubai the best city in the world to live, work and visit.





“DSF is only made possible thanks to the unwavering support of our strategic partners. Every one of the businesses and organisations who work with us play a vital role in the continued growth of our retail sector, our economy, and support the vibrant cultural scene of our great city.”





Abdullah Salem Al Mana, General Manager, Dubai region - etisalat by e&, said: “Our partnership with the Dubai Shopping Festival, now in its 29th year, demonstrates our commitment to leveraging technology and digital advancements in support of Dubai’s global prominence as a diverse and vibrant destination. At the core of our mission is the drive to deeply integrate with our communities, ensuring that we deliver the optimal experience, offerings, and digital innovations to all residents in the UAE.”





On the company’s strategic partnership with DSF’s Etisalat Market Out of the Box (MOTB), Al Mana commented: “We are excited to play an important role in supporting the MOTB platform and look forward to offering exclusive deals and great discounts during another successful DSF season this year.”





Fareed Abdelrahman, Managing Director, Dubai Holding Asset Management – retail destinations, said: “Dubai is a global model of the Experience Economy. Events like the Dubai Shopping Festival are pivotal to enhancing how people engage with their favourite retailers and lifestyle destinations and help set new benchmarks for the industry.





As long-standing partners of DFRE and DSF, we are proud to rally DHAM’s diverse retail portfolio, which includes iconic destinations like Bluewaters, The Outlet Village and Boxpark, for this latest edition. Visitors can look forward to memorable events and shopping experiences that embody the spirit of the season and reflect our mission to reinforce Dubai as a world-leading tourism and leisure hub.”





Nisreen Boustani, PR and Corporate Communication Manager at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah, expressed anticipation for another season of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), a continuously thriving event year after year. She said: “DSF not only draws in visitors from across the globe but also showcases Dubai as a premier destination for shopping, leisure, and entertainment. As part of this season and in celebration of the shopping extravaganza, Mercato is hosting spectacular activities and entertainment, catering to families and children, with irresistible shopping deals for bargain hunters and unforgettable luxury prizes.”





Commenting on activities planned for Dubai Shopping Festival, Hayssam Hajjar, Director Asset Management UAE, Al-Futtaim Real Estate said: “We consistently strive to enhance our in-mall experiences, offering families the finest entertainment and exclusive promotions. This Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), we are bringing one of the most beloved entertainment concepts to the city – PAW Patrol, exclusively available at Dubai Festival City Mall. From 12th to 28th January 2024 at Festival Bay, kids will have the opportunity to engage in numerous activities including a Paw Patrol Lookout Tower, themed maze at the Adventure Bay and innovative digital activities with the Sea Patroller and AR Trampoline. We also invite everyone to enjoy the great weather at the newly opened Bay by Social – a dynamic space featuring an experiential food market, carnival game stalls, stunning art and cultural events.”





Mr. Michel Ayat, CEO of AWR Automotive said: “It is a privilege for Arabian Automobiles Company to collaborate with DFRE for the Dubai Shopping Festival since its inception, a symbol of Dubai's vibrant spirit and boundless possibilities; our partnership reflects our dedication to advancing Dubai's legacy under the visionary and wise leadership of the nation. As Official Automotive Partner, we reaffirm our commitment to elevating the retail and automotive sectors, promoting tourism, and bolstering Dubai's global prominence as a shopping destination. We are confident that, in unison with DFRE, we will continue to craft unforgettable moments and contribute to the resounding success of DSF, further enhancing Dubai's standing on the world stage while carrying forward the impactful legacy of AWR in the local and regional markets.”





Jad Toubayly, Founder & CEO of Idealz said: It’s our honor and privilege to come together with DFRE again for the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. DSF has long been the pinnacle season of raffles and promotions in the region and this year is no different. Alongside DFRE, we have planned many exciting raffles this year. Idealz will also remain the exclusive digital point of sale for the DSF Nissan Mega Raffle allowing customers from all over the world to participate. We will also be launching a host of other campaigns with exciting prizes during the festival such as a sports car and AED 1 million cash.”





"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Dubai Shopping Festival 2023-2024. The Beach, JBR is set to mesmerise visitors with stunning drone shows and fireworks, offering a visual spectacle. At City Walk, visitors will be treated to entertainment themed 'Music through the Ages', a vibrant mix of live music and dance performances. This collaboration highlights our dedication to creating exceptional experiences that reflect Dubai's dynamic spirit and our commitment to innovation and entertainment”, said Lizelle Fitoussi, Marketing Director at Merex Investment.





“As a customer-centric company, we are always looking to enhance the shopping experience for our customers, and to give them something back in return for their loyalty; DSF provides the perfect opportunity to do both. This year also, as DSF’s long-standing partner, Jumbo will offer customers amazing opportunities for winning big,” said Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Group.





Adil Al Ghaith, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial Operations (Gulf, Middle East & Central Asia) said: “Emirates and Dubai are unmatched when it comes to bringing the world together. The stage is set for yet another mega event with the upcoming Dubai Shopping Festival, and Emirates is ready to bring in visitors from all around the world to experience one of the city’s biggest attractions. We look forward to yet another spectacular edition of DSF where art meets culture under the entertainment umbrella, and where hundreds of international and local brands showcase their latest and most in-demand products.”





His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC said: “ENOC Group has been a proud supporter of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) since its inception in 1996. Every year, we aim to provide customers with a unique set of promotions and life-changing winning opportunities as part of our mission to enhance citizens, residents, and tourists' experience throughout the country. During the 2024 edition of the festival, and for the first time we are enabling ENOC, AutoPro, and ZOOM site customers throughout the UAE to experience our annual offerings and participate.”





Commenting on the partnership, Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director of the UAE Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties said “As a partner of Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment (DFRE), Majid Al Futtaim is proud to work together to create dynamic and immersive experiences for our community and visitors from around the world during Dubai Shopping Festival 2023-2024. Our commitment to this landmark event goes beyond offering promotions during the festival - we aim to contribute and enrich the city’s thriving tourism and retail sectors to provide customers with great moments and experiences at our malls.”





Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Sponsor Jumbo and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Citywalk, Emirates Airline, Enoc, Etisalat by e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall and The View), The Beach and The Outlet Village.

Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai’s perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment – each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.

To explore all that Dubai Shopping Festival has to offer, check out Visit Dubai





