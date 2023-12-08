Union Minister Anurag Thakur Inaugurates GD Goenka University's Centre For Excellence In Occupational Health,Safety, Fire & Environment

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) GD Goenka University proudly announces the inauguration of the Centre for Excellence in Occupational Health, Safety, Fire & Environment (C-OHSFE) by the esteemed Union Minister Shri Singh Thakur.



The facility, dedicated to promoting the study of occupational health& safety and risk engineering, was inaugurated by the Hon. Minister while he visited the university as Chief Guest for their 9th Convocation Ceremony.



Key dignitaries and stakeholders from the education and industry sectors attended the inaugural event, witnessing the unveiling of the advanced infrastructure and facilities at C-OHSFE.



In light of the recently released India Risk Survey report, revealing fire outbreaks as the third most significant risk to businesses and human lives in the country, GD Goenka University underscores its commitment to addressing these concerns through the newly inaugurated Centre for Excellence in Occupational Health, Safety,Fire & Environment (C-OHSFE). The university recognizes the gravity of the situation and affirms its commitment to producing industry-ready professionals who can contribute to enhancing fire safety measures in India. The establishment of C-OHSFE with its advanced infrastructure and hands-on training facilities aligns with the urgent call for a new perspective on fire safety.



Main Features of C-OHSFE:



Aircraft Model: The facility is equipped with a Crash Fire Tender(CFT) for firefighting purposes during aircraft landings, minimizing the risk of fire.



Vertical Oil Storage Tank: A Vertical Oil Storage Tank with a foam pourer system has been installed in the fire drill ground,addressing fire risks in industries with various types of tanks.



Confined Space Entry Model: Ensuring worker safety in confined spaces is prioritized with the installation of a model for confined space entry and rescue training.



Smoke House: A dedicated Smoke House simulates real-life scenarios during building fires,providing realistic training for rescue operations in environments with smoke, fumes,and vapors.



Different Categories of Fire Trays: Live demonstrations at the fire drill ground showcase various fire types, guiding students on the proper use of fire extinguishers for different classes of fires.



Fire Lab: The state-of-the-art Fire Lab features a variety of firefighting equipment, fire suits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), fire detectors, hydrant accessories, and fire extinguishers for hands-on demonstrations.



Industrial Hygiene Lab: The lab is equipped with advanced monitoring tools, including Combo PM 10 and PM 2.5 samplers, Handy Sampler for air monitoring, Sound level meter,Benzene sampler, Multi- gas analyzer, Stack Sampler, and Weather Monitoring equipment for practical applications.



Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group, shared his thoughts on the occasion, stating, "The launch of the Centre for Excellence in Occupational Health,Safety, Fire & Environment marks a significant milestone for GD Goenka University. We believe in fostering educational excellence and providing our students with the skills and knowledge needed for successful careers. This centre reflects our dedication to producing industry-ready professionals in the critical fields of occupational health& safety, environment, and risk management."



Graduates from C-OHSFE will benefit from practical-oriented education and be well-prepared for careers in diverse industries. The centre offers diploma, bachelor's degree, master's degree, and doctoral degree programs.





About GD Goenka University:



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multidisciplinary institution of higher education. Operating with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our studentswith the skillsand knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy.





