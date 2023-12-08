Russian Companies Offer Azerbaijan Concepts For Remaking Of Karabakh, East Zangezur

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Russian firms
have offered Azerbaijan with 22 concepts for the reconstruction of
the Karabakh and East Zangezur areas, Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) deputy Nizami Safarov said, Trend reports.
He addressed at a meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission
on Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation in Parliament.
"As of December 8, Azerbaijani structures such as the Ministry
of Energy, the Ministry of Agriculture, and Azerbaijan Railways are
reviewing 22 Russian enterprises' initiatives," he emphasized.
Furthermore, he stated that Russia's direct investments in
Azerbaijan's economy totaled approximately $8 billion from 1995 to
2022, with the non-oil sector accounting for $6 billion of that
total.
"In turn, Azerbaijan has invested more than $1 billion in
Russia's economy." "There are 1,742 Russian commercial enterprises
in Azerbaijan, of which 1,247 are active economic enterprises," he
noted.
