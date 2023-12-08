Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Unlicenses Nakhchivansigorta

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA) has canceled the license of Nakhcıvansıgorta OJSC on the voluntary application, Trend reports.

According to Article 107.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "About Insurance Activity," license No. SF-0004 issued to "Naxçvansorta" OJSC for insurance activity on May 13, 2022, was canceled by a decision of the Board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 06, 2023, by Article 107.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "About Insurance Activity."

"The current financial indicators of Naxçvansorta OJSC enable the company to meet its obligations in full and on time. The liquidation of the company will be controlled within the framework of Azerbaijani legislation," the CBA stated in its report.

