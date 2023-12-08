Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Unlicenses Nakhchivansigorta

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Central Bank
of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA) has canceled the license of
Nakhcıvansıgorta OJSC on the voluntary application, Trend reports.
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has annulled the license of
Naxçıvansığorta OJSC on the voluntary application.
According to Article 107.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan "About Insurance Activity," license No. SF-0004 issued
to "Naxçvansorta" OJSC for insurance activity on May 13, 2022, was
canceled by a decision of the Board of the Central Bank of the
Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 06, 2023, by Article 107.1.1
of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "About Insurance
Activity."
"The current financial indicators of Naxçvansorta OJSC enable
the company to meet its obligations in full and on time. The
liquidation of the company will be controlled within the framework
of Azerbaijani legislation," the CBA stated in its report.
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560176
