China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Rails To Up Kyrgyz Tourism Co-Op With Mongolia - Ambassador

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 7. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will boost chances for a tourism partnership between Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Mongolia, Aibek Artykbaev, said at a tourism forum in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar, Trend reports.

During his speech, he emphasized Kyrgyzstan's aspirations to implement the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, which will pave the way for the establishment of the shortest route connecting East Asia, Europe, North and South Asia.

According to the Mongolian Ministry of Environment and Tourism, 378 Mongolian citizens visited Kyrgyzstan this year, while 783 Kyrgyz citizens visited Mongolia.

The Kyrgyz Embassy in Mongolia arranged the tourist forum Road Show. In his opening remarks at the forum, Ambassador Artykbaev stressed that Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia are countries with historical ties, nomadic traditions, and rich cultures.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is a proposed 454-kilometer rail link that would connect China's, Uzbekistan's, and Kyrgyzstan's railway networks.