China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Rails To Up Kyrgyz Tourism Co-Op With Mongolia - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 7. The
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will boost chances for a
tourism partnership between Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz
Ambassador to Mongolia, Aibek Artykbaev, said at a tourism forum in
Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar, Trend reports.
During his speech, he emphasized Kyrgyzstan's aspirations to
implement the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, which
will pave the way for the establishment of the shortest route
connecting East Asia, Europe, North and South Asia.
According to the Mongolian Ministry of Environment and Tourism,
378 Mongolian citizens visited Kyrgyzstan this year, while 783
Kyrgyz citizens visited Mongolia.
The Kyrgyz Embassy in Mongolia arranged the tourist forum Road
Show. In his opening remarks at the forum, Ambassador Artykbaev
stressed that Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia are countries with historical
ties, nomadic traditions, and rich cultures.
The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is a proposed
454-kilometer rail link that would connect China's, Uzbekistan's,
and Kyrgyzstan's railway networks.
