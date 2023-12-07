TASS: 2 Dead, 5 Injured In School Shooting Central Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Two persons killed and five injured in shooting at a school in Bryansk, central Russia, reported TASS news agency on Thursday.

The state-run agency reported on behalf of Interior Ministry sources saying that a 14-year-old student shot at her classmates with a shotgun and shot herself afterwards.

The father of the student was called for investigation as the shotgun was registered in his name, mentioned the agency, adding that the federal investigations committee opened a criminal case on the situation.

A series of armed attacks on students in Russian schools had taken place over the past few years, latest of which was back in April when a 16-year-old shot fellow students in Saint Petersburg. (end)

