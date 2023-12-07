Ruler of Dubai reveals world's largest solar project in Dubai

(MENAFN) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, has officially announced the launch of the planet's most extensive concentrated solar energy and photovoltaic initiative within the city. Taking to his official Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed shared that the project spans an impressive 44 square kilometers and comes with a hefty price tag of over 15 billion dirhams.



Providing more details, Sheikh Mohammed revealed that the groundbreaking project features the world's tallest concentrated solar energy tower, standing at an impressive height of 263 meters. Additionally, it boasts the largest thermal energy storage capacity globally. The ambitious initiative aims to make a significant impact on carbon emissions, with an anticipated reduction of over 1.6 million tons annually.



Dubai's commitment to sustainability is underlined by its goal to derive 100 percent of the city's energy production from clean sources by the year 2050. Simultaneously, there is a visionary target to achieve complete carbon neutrality by the same year. Sheikh Mohammed emphasized the city's unwavering dedication to investing in clean energy, actively addressing climate change challenges, and safeguarding the environment for the well-being of future generations. This ambitious project marks a pivotal step towards Dubai's aspirations for a sustainable and eco-friendly future.

