Ben's Big Decision: Author Daphne Pang Unveils A Heartwarming Children's Book

Daphne Pang, an author with a passion for capturing the magic of everyday life, presents her delightful new children's book, “No School for Ben.” This heartwarming story, inspired by true-life events, paints a vivid picture of a mother's love and her creative approach to the morning routine when her young son, Ben, decides he doesn't want to go to school.

In“No School for Ben,” readers are invited into the world of a spirited six-year-old named Ben. One seemingly ordinary morning, Ben surprises his mother by declaring he'd rather stay home than go to school. This charming tale explores the daily morning rush and the imaginative ways in which Ben's mother tackles the situation. What unfolds is a touching and relatable story of love, resilience, and the extraordinary bond between a mother and her child.

Daphne Pang and her husband, have called Phoenix, Arizona, their home for over three decades. Daphne transitioned from a successful banking career to help her run her husband's beauty service business. Her passion for writing led her to receive training from the Institute of Children's Literature, where she honed her storytelling skills.

Her previous work,“Fill The Room,” was published by EDP Publishing Co. in Singapore, showcasing her ability to capture the essence of life's moments. Daphne Pang is a dedicated writer whose stories are often rooted in true-life events, just like“No School for Ben,” which draws inspiration from her own experiences raising her two sons, George and Arthur.