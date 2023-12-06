Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues a decree to suspend public servants' appointment, promotion and secondment for three months.
KUWAIT -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil affirms Kuwait's support to moves of OPEC+ alliance to cut the glut in oil supply.
RIYADH -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman receives Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the bilateral relations and prospects of cooperation.
NEW YORK -- UN Secretary General invokes a rarely used article of the UN Charter to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.
WASHINGTON -- Leaders of G7 affirm the equal right of Israelis and Palestinians to live in safety, dignity and peace.
LONDON -- UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick steps down amid controversy over a bill to send illegal migrants back to Rwanda. (end) gb
