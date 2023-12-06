Biden criticizes stopping funds for Ukraine ‘crazy, wrong’

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden expressed strong disapproval on Tuesday regarding the Republican stance on providing additional aid to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia. The Republicans in Congress are conditioning their support for more Ukraine aid on addressing issues related to United States-Mexico border security. Biden condemned this linkage as "just wrong" after a turbulent Senate briefing held by his senior officials.



The Senate is poised to vote on a USD110.5 billion emergency spending bill, which includes provisions for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, with the Biden administration emphasizing the urgency of the situation. However, with a requirement of 60 votes to pass, the GOP's 49-strong minority is expected to block the measure.



House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, asserted that his party would only approve additional funds for Ukraine if the White House presents a clear plan for addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict and provides for United States border security.



President Biden, addressing reporters, criticized the refusal to support Ukraine as "absolutely crazy" and stressed that it goes against United States interests. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republican members of "hijacking" the closed-door meeting for grandstanding, leading to some senators, including Mitt Romney, walking out early. Romney expressed frustration that the meeting did not delve into substantive discussions on resolving the conflict.



The Biden administration had planned for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to make a personal appeal to senators via videolink during the briefing. However, Zelensky withdrew at the last moment, with Ukrainian MP Aleksandra Ustinova suggesting on social media that the seemingly unyielding Republican resistance influenced Zelensky's decision not to participate.



The divisive negotiations underscore the challenges in garnering bipartisan support for critical international aid packages, with geopolitical considerations and border security concerns intersecting in the broader context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As the Senate vote approaches, the political dynamics surrounding this emergency spending bill continue to unfold amid growing tensions and disagreements within the United States political landscape.





