Turkmenistan Discusses Wider Prospects Of Co-Op With US Companies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 6. Turkmenistan and US companies reviewed and identified approaches to
realizing the potential of trade and economic partnership, outlined
plans for joint work in key areas, Trend reports.
The undisclosed matters were discussed at the 10th
US-Turkmenistan Business Council held in Ashgabat, which was
attended by heads and representatives of relevant government and
business structures of the two countries.
The delegation that arrived in Ashgabat, headed by Eric Stewart,
Executive Director of the US-Turkmenistan Business Council,
included executives and representatives of well-known companies,
including Visa, Palo Alto Networks, Honeywell, John Deere, etc.
During the meeting, it was noted that leading US companies have
been successfully operating in strategically important sectors of
Turkmenistan's economy for many years.
At the same time, the high interest of the US business community
in deepening effective bilateral cooperation was confirmed.
Among the priority areas of the partnership are the energy
sector, transport and communications, the agro–industrial complex,
the field of high technologies, renewable energy sources and
investments.
Furthermore, during the forum, approaches to realizing the
potential of trade and economic partnership were considered and
identified, plans for joint work in key areas were outlined.
Back in April 2023, Eric Stewart led a delegation of top
executives from a number of US corporations to Turkmenistan and was
then welcomed by Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107544835
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.