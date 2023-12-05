Doha 2024 Opens Volunteer Applications For World Aquatics Championships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024 announced that volunteer applications are officially open giving volunteers a unique opportunity to be a part of the historic event.

Between February 2 and 18, 2024, World Aquatics' flagship event will be hosted in the Middle East for the first time as the world's best aquatics athletes head to the Qatari capital to compete in six different aquatic sports in three world-class venues across the city.

The Doha 2024 Organising Committee is calling upon enthusiastic individuals, both locally and from across the globe, to join the team and contribute to the success of this landmark Championships.

Around 1000 volunteers will play an integral part of creating a memorable experience for athletes, officials and spectators alike and will have the opportunity to choose the areas in which they want to contribute. The scale and significance of this global event means that volunteers will be able to help in a diverse range of areas, allowing them to align their skills and interests with a specific role.

Volunteers can also register to work on the World Aquatics Masters Championships, held between February 23 and March 3, 2024. This offers an opportunity to broaden their experience and contribute to the success of multiple aquatics competitions.

“The opening of the volunteer applications marks an important milestone as our preparations continue for the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024. The volunteers will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth running of the event and providing a warm welcome to athletes and fans from around the world,” said Doha 2024 Director General Khaleel Al Jaber.

“The variety of roles that we need fulfilling for the Championships means that there are opportunities for anyone who is interested, and I would encourage everyone, no matter where in the world they are based, to apply to work on this historic Championships.”

Volunteers will be able to work in a number of areas, including event logistics, spectator-facing roles and in the media and communications departments.

Volunteers can apply to work at Doha 2024 via this link or through , where a full list of available roles are available.