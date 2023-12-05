Al-Sisi Affirms Egypt's Commitment To Supporting Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has affirmed Egypt's commitment to receiving and coordinating international aid for the Gaza Strip. He emphasized the urgency of global efforts to endorse the two-state solution, advocating for an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital to foster peace, security, and stability in the region.

The announcement was made during President Al-Sisi's meeting with Nikos Christodoulides, the President of Cyprus, at the Ittihadiya Palace on Tuesday. Ahmed Fahmy, the spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency, noted that the discussion focused on the bilateral ties between Egypt and Cyprus, reiterating both nations' dedication to further enhancing their strong, evolving relationship.

The presidents deliberated on expanding cooperation across various key areas, particularly energy, and expressed anticipation for new opportunities to fortify ties bilaterally and through the trilateral partnership involving Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the regional dynamics, notably the tensions in the Gaza Strip. President Al-Sisi reviewed Egypt's initiatives to secure a lasting ceasefire in the area, underscoring the international community's responsibility in this matter.

President Al-Sisi also highlighted Egypt's extensive efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza's residents and reiterated the nation's preparedness to facilitate all international assistance destined for the Strip.

In response, the Cypriot President commended Egypt's relentless endeavors to de-escalate the situation and its humanitarian contributions, affirming Cyprus's commitment to continuous coordination with Egypt, particularly given the shared vision of both countries to prioritize establishing peace and ensuring regional stability.