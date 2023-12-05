UK Premier Calls For Protecting Civilians In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 5 (KUNA) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday urged the Israeli government to take greater care to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip.

This came in a phone call with the Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the statement by the UK government.

Sunak stressed that more humanitarian aid had to be allowed to enter Gaza, where civilians were in desperate need.

He reiterated offers of practical UK support to facilitate deliveries of life-saving aid.

He noted the pressure on the Rafah crossing point and pressed the need to explore other routes into Gaza, including via Kerem Shalom.

They shared their concerns about increasing attacks by Houthi militants, supported by Iran, against commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

Sunak stressed the UK's commitment to freedom of navigation and highlighted the deployment this week of HMS Diamond, a Royal Navy Type 45 Destroyer, to bolster deterrence in the region and keep trade routes flowing.

He said the UK would continue to support efforts to de-escalate tensions and address the threat on Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

Finally, the UK Prime Minister welcomed commitments to address extremist settler violence and intimidation, which was destabilising the situation in the West Bank. (end)

