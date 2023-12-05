WIN BIG THIS DUBAI SHOPPING FESTIVAL WITH OUT OF THIS WORLD RAFFLES AND PRIZES

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) The 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the world’s favourite retail festival, is just around the corner and as always, DSF delivers a whole host of opportunities to win extraordinary prizes throughout the 38 days of the festival in its highly-anticipated raffles and draws. For this edition, that includes the chance to win a luxury apartment, luxury cars and millions of dirhams in cash.

This DSF, there’s the chance to win up to AED 100,000 in cash every day with the ENOC Raffle – and better yet, you don’t have to wait to win. WIth Pre-DSF and DSF raffle draws, simply spend AED 25 at Zoom, a minimum of AED 50 at Autopro, or a minimum purchase of AED 75 on select services at Tasjeel to get a raffle coupon. The more you spend, the better your chances of winning, with one winner every day taking home AED 10,000 in cash in Pre-DSF draws, one winner taking home AED 50,000 each month until January in the online raffle, and during DSF, a whopping 30 winners will each take home a cash prize of AED100,000.

Every day, from 9 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, the DSF Mega Raffle will be giving away brand-new cars to winning ticket holders. You can also be a part of the DSF Mega Raffle when visiting the Gold Souk, through select kiosks and malls citywide, and by purchasing AutoPro services. To enter, all you need to do is purchase a raffle ticket for just AED 100 at ENOC or EPPCO petrol stations in Dubai. You can also enter online through the Idealz website or app.

Every ticket holder is also entered into the DSF Grand Raffle where one lucky winner will walk away with a huge AED 500,000 in cash at the end of DSF.

And don’t miss incredible deals with Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) where you can shop, spin and win up to AED 1 million. Get your shopping fix at any of the participating malls and spend a minimum of AED 200 to get a digital raffle coupon that offers a chance to spin the wheel on the live stage. Draws take place on 16, 23 and 30 December, as well as 6 and 13 January. A total of 25 lucky winners will take home cash prizes of up to AED 40,000 each this DSF.

For gold and jewellery enthusiasts, DSF is the perfect opportunity to get incredible deals and win up to 25 kilos of gold with Dubai Jewellery Group until 14 January. Make a purchase of gold jewellery for AED 500 from any of the 275 retailers across the city and the Dubai Duty Free, and get one raffle coupon, while a purchase of diamond, pearl or platinum jewellery, gives two raffle coupons. Raffle draws will take place every other day, with a total of 72 winners each taking home ¼ kilo in gold. On the final day, 5 kilo gold will be given away among 20 winners in the mega raffle. Additionally, 200 winners can win 10 grams of gold each in the digital raffles. Shoppers can scan the QR code on their raffle coupon to enter the digital draws. To see the participating outlets, visit

Stay tuned for other out-of-this-world prizes and plenty of deals from loyalty programmes and top brands across the city, including DSF Lucky Receipt, DSF Amber Millionaire Weekend, and the DSF Golden Tickit.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Sponsor Jumbo and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Citywalk, Emirates Airline, Enoc, Etisalat by e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall and The View), The Beach and The Outlet Village.

Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai’s perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment – each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.

To explore all that Dubai Shopping Festival has to offer, check out Visit Dubai and @CelebrateDubai, @DiscoverDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media channels.





MENAFN05122023006689014967ID1107537923