Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome Deputy PM Of Oman

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the well-wishers to welcome Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport (HIA) Amiri Terminal to head the Sultanates delegation, on behalf of HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, to the 44th Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Supreme Council, which Doha hosts Tuesday.

HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, and HH Personal Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani were present to welcome HH the Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs of Oman.

Also present were HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sultanate of Oman Sheikh Mubarak bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani, HE Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Qatar Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Albusaidi, and a number of high-ranking officials. (QNA)

