Unique Classic And Sports Cars Presented At Heydar Aliyev Center During FIA Week (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Cars with an
attractive appearance and technical indicators unique for their
time are displayed in the foyer of the Heydar Aliyev Center at the
FIA week, which will be held in Baku, Trend reports.
Classic and sports cars were presented at the exhibition
organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation.
These are "Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato", "Legends Car" (Ford
Coupe 34), "Ferrari SF90 Stradale", "The Model T Ford Snowmobile",
"Auburn Speedster 866", "Cadillac Model M", "Packard 645 Dual Cowl
Phaeton ", "Volkicar" cars.
