Unique Classic And Sports Cars Presented At Heydar Aliyev Center During FIA Week (PHOTO)


12/4/2023 7:17:56 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Cars with an attractive appearance and technical indicators unique for their time are displayed in the foyer of the Heydar Aliyev Center at the FIA week, which will be held in Baku, Trend reports.

Classic and sports cars were presented at the exhibition organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation.

These are "Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato", "Legends Car" (Ford Coupe 34), "Ferrari SF90 Stradale", "The Model T Ford Snowmobile", "Auburn Speedster 866", "Cadillac Model M", "Packard 645 Dual Cowl Phaeton ", "Volkicar" cars.





























