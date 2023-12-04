Brazil Rekindles African Partnership Amid Global Rivalry

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is re-establishing its connections with Africa, signaling a major shift in its international approach.



Previously, Brazil and Africa shared robust economic and diplomatic bonds, with Brazilian enterprises contributing to significant projects across the continent.



In 2013, bilateral trade between Brazil and Africa nearly reached $30 billion, a high point in their relationship.



This alliance has experienced ups and downs. The European Union once perceived Brazil's growing ties with Africa as a competitive threat.



For example, Brazilian firm Odebrecht employed about 30,000 workers in Africa, generating substantial revenue.



Since 2015, Brazil's internal crises have dramatically impacted its ties with Africa.



Last year, trade between Brazil and Africa was only a fraction of what it was nine years earlier, reflecting former President Jair Bolsonaro's neglect of African relations.







Currently, under President Lula's advisor Celso Amorim, Brazil is refocusing its foreign policy on African nations for 2024.



This strategic shift aims to regain the lost momentum and revitalize Brazil's historical connections with Africa.



Acacio Almeida from UFABC recalls the longstanding importance of Brazil-Africa relations, evident since Europe's unease with Brazil's presence in Africa in 2008.



The narrative portraying Brazil as Africa's brother, rooted in shared Afro-descendant heritage, has faded.

Exploring technology, agriculture, and health sectors

Today, experts like Braulio André from the University of São Paulo advocate for broader engagement with Africa, exploring technology, agriculture, and health sectors.



Brazil's reinvigorated interest in Africa emerges amid intense global competition, particularly from China and the United States.



Although Brazil cannot match China's massive investments in Africa, it can contribute uniquely, especially in health care, as demonstrated by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation.



This realignment isn't solely about economic interests; it's also about Brazil reclaiming its geopolitical significance, especially within BRICS.



It reflects Brazil's recognition of the evolving global landscape, seeing Africa as a key collaborator for future development and cooperation.

