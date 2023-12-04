Rheinmetall Wins Artillery Ammunition Order For Ukraine Worth EUR 142M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany's largest arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has received an order for the supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, valued at around EUR 142 million.

The company said this in a statement posted on its website, Ukrinform reports.

The order includes tens of thousands of 155 mm artillery shells. The customer is a NATO partner nation whose declared intention is to support Ukraine in its defensive struggle with effective long-term military aid.

The shells will be produced by Rheinmetall Expal Munitions, the Group's newly acquired Spanish subsidiary. The ammunition will be delivered in 2025.

The production and delivery of around 40,000 rounds for Ukraine from an earlier order is already due to take place in 2024, the statement said.

Demand for artillery ammunition is currently very high, due not just to Ukraine's requirements but also the need to replenish the largely empty ammunition depots of Germany and other NATO and EU countries.

Rheinmetall plans a massive increase in ammunition production capacity in 2024 at its plants in Germany, Spain, South Africa and Australia, bringing annual output capacity to around 700,000 artillery rounds.

Earlier reports said that Rheinmetall planned to build the first armored vehicles in Ukraine as early as 2024. A corresponding contract with Ukraine should be signed at the beginning of next year.