GTRI Urges India To Challenge Trade Emissions Myth In Dubai Climate Talks

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) on Sunday emphasized that the idea of exports and imports playing a major role in global carbon emissions is a misconception.

They suggest that India should raise this concern during discussions on global trade and climate change in Dubai.

The climate conference is being held at the Dubai Expo City from November 30 to December 12.

primary goal is to nudge governments worldwide to integrate climate-friendly measures into their national trade policies.

Other potential topics of discussions include green trade policies, the role of renewable energy in trade, and carbon pricing strategies, it added.

"India must highlight the misconception that trade significantly contributes to global emissions. It must be corrected as trade-related activities account for only about 3 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, not the often-cited 25 per cent," the report said.

As per the report, GTRI has also appealed to the government to raise issues including suggesting the 164-member Geneva-based global trade body WTO to focus only on prioritizing its core mandate of regulating trade, rather than overreaching into areas better managed by specialized agencies, such as the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) efforts in decarbonizing global shipping; and highlight the potential conflicts of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) with the Paris Agreement, it said.

GTRI Co-Founder Ajay Srivastava said that this discrepancy stems from a misinterpretation of trade-related emissions, which can be bifurcated into two primary categories.

"Firstly, emissions resulting from the transportation of goods, particularly via shipping, account for about 3 per cent of the global total,” he said.

Secondly, emissions related to the production of goods though occurring at the production site are often mistakenly attributed to the trade process, thereby inflating its perceived environmental impact, he added.

He also said that the WTO's fundamental role is regulating trade, rather than overextending into realms already effectively managed by specialized agreements or agencies.

The IMO has recently outlined a comprehensive strategy for decarbonizing global shipping, setting ambitious targets for 2030 and 2040, and aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050.

