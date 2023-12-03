Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah remains stable, said the Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister.

DOHA - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation took part in the 158th ministerial GCC meeting held in Doha.

DUBAI - The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) signed a joint statement bolstering climate action in the Middle East in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

KUWAIT - The 32nd plane within the Kuwait Relief Air Bridge took off heading to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, carrying some tents to support Kuwait's Hospital in Gaza and to help shelter families who lost their homes.

DUBAI - Kuwait is now in the final stages of presenting its 2050 low-carbon strategy and plans to ensure it reaches carbon neutrality by 2060, said Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil, Sheikh Dr. Nimer Al-Fahad Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT - The General Assembly of the Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC) picked a new board of directors for the years 2023-2027 headed by Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

GAZA - Palestinian health authorities announced that the number of Palestinian martyrs since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip last October rose to 15,523 people, while the number of injuries reached 41,316 people.

DOHA - Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani cautioned that the continued Israeli occupation's bombing of the Gaza Strip complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe there.