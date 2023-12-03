Eritrea: The Ministry Of Agriculture Central Zone Branch Promotes Organic Farming

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Ministry of Agriculture; over the last three years has been working strongly toward the transformation of farming practices from chemical-based to organic-based or environmentally friendly Agriculture. This goal takes the agricultural practices to a new level of safe and nutritious product.

In connection with this, the Ministry through its branch in the central zone, around the Halibet Hospital established a model farm, where the application of organic fertilizers, both liquid and solid, as well as crop rotation involving wheat, potato and legumes are conducted.

According to Mr. Afwerki Gebreselassie, the head of the model farm, in the center zone, said that the trial is contributing in transferring technologies to farmers, especially the progressive ones.

­Mr. Afwerki further noted that this field, makes experiments on the impact of different organic fertilizers at different rates and combinations on increasing production and productivity of different crops. He also added that farmers around the central zone are regularly invited to visit the model farm in order to gain experience on modern farming.

Finally, Mr. Afwerki advised farmers to incorporate new technologies to enhance the quantity and quality of production for better livelihood.

