Technology paves way for employment amid Covid-19 crisis

(MENAFN) In the wake of the global "Covid-19" pandemic, which has inflicted suffering and adversity worldwide, unexpected economic opportunities have arisen for disadvantaged youth in Kenya's informal urban settlements. Nyagaki Gichia, Director of the Africa Regional Center at Team4Tech, highlights the positive side effect of the crisis, stating that technology has become a gateway for employment opportunities across the globe. Team4Tech, a non-profit organization, actively funds training programs aimed at assisting low-income individuals in securing jobs, particularly in the realm of remote work.



Perez Werri, Director of the Next Steps Foundation, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the transformative potential of digital jobs in lifting people out of poverty. The foundation focuses on training young people with disabilities in Tanzania and Kenya, leveraging technology to empower them. According to Werri, technological advancements are reshaping traditional employment dynamics, enabling marginalized youth in Africa to engage in remote work for companies based in locations such as San Francisco.



Despite the evident opportunities, Gichia acknowledges the challenges in adequately preparing young people for the evolving job market, even among privileged students attending elite private schools in the country. She emphasizes that while many students graduate with impressive academic credentials, they often lack essential social skills required to navigate the job search process, explore the market, and effectively market themselves. Gichia notes that these critical skills are often overlooked, hindering even well-qualified individuals from securing employment opportunities.

MENAFN03122023000045015682ID1107527244