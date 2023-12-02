-->


WAC: Interference By EU In Internal Affairs Of Azerbaijan Is Totally Unacceptable


12/2/2023 6:11:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Western Azerbaijan Community made a statement in response to the speech of the European Union representative on approach to issues based on ethnic and religious grounds at the OSCE Ministerial Council, Azernews reports.

“Addressing the OSCE Ministerial Council, the representative of the European Union raised the issue of "the rights and security of Garabagh Armenians, including the right to return,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement.

“It is completely unacceptable for the European Union to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, approach issues based on ethnic and religious grounds, and not touch upon the right of return of Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia.

Such biased statements show that the European Union cannot act as an honest mediator in the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the Community added.

