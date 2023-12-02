WAC: Interference By EU In Internal Affairs Of Azerbaijan Is Totally Unacceptable

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Western Azerbaijan Community made a statement in response to
the speech of the European Union representative on approach to
issues based on ethnic and religious grounds at the OSCE
Ministerial Council, Azernews reports.
“Addressing the OSCE Ministerial Council, the representative of
the European Union raised the issue of "the rights and security of
Garabagh Armenians, including the right to return,” the Western
Azerbaijan Community said in a statement.
“It is completely unacceptable for the European Union to
interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, approach issues based
on ethnic and religious grounds, and not touch upon the right of
return of Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia.
Such biased statements show that the European Union cannot act
as an honest mediator in the process of normalizing relations
between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the Community added.
