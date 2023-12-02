Amir Congratulates Romania President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent cables of congratulations to President of Romania H E Klaus Iohannis on the anniversary of his country's National Day.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Romania H E Marcel Ciolacu on the anniversary of his country's National Day.

