Mobile Phone Manufacturing Industry Created Over 500,000 Jobs In India: Union Minister Vaishnaw

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 2 (KNN)

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for

Electronics, and Information Technology, stated that the PLI scheme has resulted in the generation of 500,000 jobs within the mobile phone manufacturing sector.

During his visit to the Dixon Technologies' manufacturing facility in Noida on Thursday, the minister said,“

Of all the mobile phones used in India, 99.2 per cent are made in India.”

Dixon Technologies' wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics will manufacture smartphones and other related products for Xiaomi.



As per reports, Dixon has invested Rs 256 crore in Noida's manufacturing facility spread across 2.7 lakh square feet. The facility has an annual capacity of 25 million units.

At the event, Vaishnaw said net employment opportunities creation is almost to the order of 1.4 million per month in the country.



He added the domestic value addition in component manufacturing for mobiles is increasing day-by-day and is as high as 60 per cent.



“For some components, India is becoming the global hub for exports,” Vaishnaw said.

He said that right now, goods worth USD 12 billion are being exported. It is expected to rise further. In 2022, it was valued at USD 11.1 billion.

Vaishnaw said that law enforcement agencies have acted against 40,000 people and more than 350 cases have been filed over cybercrimes.

“We are working closely with the RBI Reserve Bank of India ,” he said.

On Tuesday, the finance ministry said seven million mobile connections involved in cybercrime and financial frauds reported through digital intelligence platforms have been disconnected.

(KNN Bureau)