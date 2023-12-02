Bhutan's Two Airlines Reduce Fare For SAARC Visitors

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Thimphu : The Department of Tourism of Bhutan announced that two airlines of Bhutan-Drukair and Bhutan Airlines-officially confirmed a decrease in flight prices for citizens of SAARC member nations intending to visit Bhutan. This promotion is to strengthen ties with neighbouring SAARC nations, and boost tourism and overall economic growth within Bhutan.

The introduction of the SAARC fares came into effect on November 20, 2023, and the reduced fare is, on average, approximately 43 per cent cheaper than other fares.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was established in 1985, and comprises eight Member States: Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Druk Air and Bhutan Airlines both currently fly to Bhutan from Bangladesh, Singapore, Thailand, India, and Nepal. From January 2024, Bhutan Airlines will also operate a flight from Sharjah, UAE.