Building NPP In Kazakhstan To Set Example For Central Asia - Chinese Think Tank (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Kazakhstan's
construction of a nuclear power station will serve as a model for
Central Asian countries looking to enhance their usage of nuclear
energy, Ding Jianwei, Senior Fellow of the Chinese Taihe Institute,
told Trend .
"Kazakhstan is an important source of natural uranium for the
world and has become a barometer of international energy security.
International energy security is directly affected by stable
uranium production," he stated.
Citing him, Kazakhstan, one of the world's top uranium
producers, will maintain stable output and develop the uranium
sector.
"In terms of annual output, the country ranks first in the
world. The country's proven uranium reserves are estimated to be
1.69 million tons, accounting for 20 percent of the world's total
proven uranium reserves. The majority of Kazakhstan's uranium is
exported to China, France, India, Russia, the United States,
Canada, and other countries," he stated.
Kazakhstan, he noted, intends to expand the share of renewable
energy in total electricity generation.
"The uranium industry is a pioneer in this field. In this
regard, Kazakhstan is considering building a nuclear power station,
which is considered a method to totally solve the problem of
electricity shortages. First and foremost, there will be a vote on
the construction of a nuclear power plant. However, the country has
already begun to actively seek partners for the development of a
nuclear power facility," he remarked.
Kazakhstan, he claims, has a daily electricity deficit of 500
megawatts; thus, the government expects to grow its energy supply
and solve the problem of the electricity deficit by constructing
safe, dependable, and environmentally friendly nuclear power
plants.
"The building of a nuclear power plant was unavoidable." Kazakh
officials, in particular, have regularly announced the start of
nuclear power since last year. As you are aware, a nuclear power
station in Kazakhstan must have two nuclear reactors, each with a
capacity of 1,400 megawatts. According to preliminary estimates,
the two reactors will cost between $10 and $12 billion. At the same
time, the country is working on a plan to extend the service life
of nuclear power reactors from 60 to 100 years," he stated.
He claims that international nuclear power plant construction
technology is now more mature, safe, and ecologically benign.
"Specifically, methods for reducing nuclear radiation and
processing nuclear waste are more advanced, safer, and
environmentally friendly." I believe that the completion of a
nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan will not only dramatically
enhance the country's energy supply situation, but will also help
the creation of a unified energy system in Central Asia. This would
also serve as an example for other Central Asian countries
interested in increasing their usage of nuclear energy, he
added.
