Zelensky: Russia Cannot Be Among States That Influence International Maritime Organization

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The state that turned the Black Sea into a battlefield cannot influence the activity of the International Maritime Organization.

This was emphasized by President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Today we also have a special diplomatic result - Russia will no longer be a member of the governing body of the International Maritime Organization. This is one of the largest and most influential global institutions that deals with shipping safety. Obviously, a terrorist state that has turned the Black Sea into a battlefield cannot be among those who influence the activities of the International Maritime Organization," the Head of State emphasized.

According to him, the Ukrainian side has been working on such a decision all week, "and there is a result." Zelensky thanked everyone who helped.

As reported earlier, Russia was not re-elected to the council of the International Maritime Organization for 2024-2025. The Russian Federation was one of 11 countries applying for membership in the council in category 'A' (countries with the greatest interest in providing international transportation services), and the only one not to be elected.