Let's Celebrate The Rhythm Of The Nation: Du Unveils Exciting 52Nd UAE Union Day Campaign

Exclusive video produced in collaboration with Emirati director Aisha Al Zaabi for the Union Day Celebration. du offers customers free data, discounts, and promotions to spread joy and celebrate UAE's cultural heritage.

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced its forthcoming 52nd UAE Union Day campaign, captivating audiences with a celebration of the Emirati performance, Al-Razfa. The campaign aims to celebrate the vibrant spirit of the nation by highlighting the Emirati performance, Al-Razfa as a symbol of unity, cultural heritage and national identity.

With the tagline” Let's celebrate the rhythm of the nation” du invites citizens, residents, and visitors to participate in the festive activities and honour the UAE's Union Day through the vibrant and diverse Emirati culture. Under the guidance of esteemed Emirati Director Aisha Al Zaabi, du is collaborating to produce a captivating video featuring“Al Razfah” for the national day celebration. While the video evokes a sense of celebration and merriment, it also urges viewers to embrace the rich culture and traditions of the UAE.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said:“Our collaboration with Emirati Director Aisha Al Zaabi is a testament to our commitment to promoting and encouraging young talent in the UAE. Through this campaign, we aim to showcase the Emirati performance 'Al Razfah' as a vibrant way to celebrate moments of happiness in our culture. We want to inspire everyone to join us in celebrating the Union Day and to appreciate the unique values that unite us.”

To spread the joy and pride in celebrating the UAE National Day, du is offering their customers who are subscribed to a post-paid plan to enjoy 52 GB of free, full-speed data. This offer can be activated through the du app. Similarly, prepaid customers can subscribe to the 52 GB free data offer by recharging with AED 30 or more, available through the du app as well. The offer is valid for a week from the activation date. Also, Home customers will enjoy 50% discount on Video on Demand (VOD) on 52 titles that are available during the promotion period.

Al Hassawi added:“At du, we are excited to extend our national day celebrations to our valued customers through our exclusive offers and promotions. Our aim is to spread joy and happiness in celebrating the UAE's cultural heritage and values, making our customers feel special and appreciated in our own small way.”

With these exciting offers, du invites all customers to join the festivities and celebrate the 52nd UAE Union Day with endless fun and connectivity. Customers can activate all plans and offers through the du app.

About du:

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE's economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.