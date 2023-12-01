Climate Agreement Goals Can't Be Achieved Without Divesting From Fossil Fuels

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
"Only a complete phase-out of fossil fuels will allow humanity
to achieve the 1.5 degree Celsius global warming holdout enshrined
in the Paris Climate Agreement," the UN Secretary-General António
Guterres, said addressing the 28th Conference of the Parties to the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Dubai, Azernews reports.
"The science is unequivocal: the 1.5 degree limit is only
realistic if we eventually stop burning all fossil fuels. Not
reduce [its use], not reduce, but phase out, given the clear time
frame of the Paris climate agreement," the UN secretary-general
said.
Guterres also addressed the heads of fuel companies. "Make no
mistake. The road to climate sustainability is the only viable path
to economic sustainability for your companies," the UN
secretary-general warned.
In his opinion, it is up to national governments to help
industry representatives make the right choice, including through
regulatory measures, legislation, and the end of fossil fuel
subsidies.
The secretary general of the world organisation stressed that
the world community has the technologies that will allow it to
avoid the worst climate chaos. But this requires immediate action,
leadership, cooperation, and political will, Guterres said.
